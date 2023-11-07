New Haribo shop at Gunwharf Quays: Massive queues for opening with some waiting since 6.15am for sweets
The sweet shop in Gunwharf Quays is opened at 10am this morning with visitors waiting to get their hands on delicious treats. Staff were offering the first 50 people through the door a free goody bag.
Andy Pursglove, 32, was so excited about the new shop that he was the first in line to see the new shop. He told The News: “I’m really excited to be at the opening.
"I’ve been here since 6.15am this morning, and it was certainly well worth the wait. I can’t wait to get stuck into the sweets.
“I picked up the advent calendar and one of the super selection boxes. I was up at 5am and disturbed my wife by putting the lights on before coming down here, but I’m glad I did.”
The ribbon was cut and customers were welcomed by Haribo’s very own Goldbear. Sarah Tweedale, Haribo store manager, said: “We are super excited about our opening and have got so much on offer to the Portsmouth area.
"We will provide a sweet countdown to Christmas and plenty of gift options that can be placed underneath the Christmas tree. Our team has been working tirelessly to make sure we can open our store to bring moments of childlike happiness to Portsmouth.”
Ms Tweedale said some of the most popular products include the “iconic” Starmix, Giant Strawbs and new festive treats such as the Haribo Christmas calendars. Festive gifts are also available to customers, including the Haribo branded Christmas pyjamas.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, is confident the new store will be a great addition to the shopping centre. She said: “We’re always looking for ways to diversify our offering at Gunwharf Quays, and Haribo will be a perfectly-timed addition to our retail line-up this November.
"With a vast selection of confectionary on offer, ranging from the iconic Starmix to Giant Strawbs and seasonal sweet treats, we’re confident guests of all ages will love letting out their inner child at the new store.”