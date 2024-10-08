Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new supermarket, coffee shop, and fast food chain in an unused Waterlooville car park have been given the green light despite a barrage of objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Borough Council have approved plans to build a new KFC, Aldi, and Costa in Waterlooville. | Joe Williams

Havant Borough Council have approved the detailed plans to build a new Aldi, Costa, and KFC in Waterloo Park in Waterlooville. The new buildings will be built next door to the existing Lidl's and McDonald’s following a planning process that has been ongoing since 2021 when outline permission - granting permission in principle for the development - was granted.

The planning was for three separate buildings to be constructed with 169 car parking spaces central to each unit. Access will be via Elettra Avenue which is the same road that serves the existing Lidl’s and McDonald’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council planning report explained: “The application site relates to a vacant parcel of land that sits within the Brambles Business Park which, prior to demolition of the former buildings, was previously in employment use. Land to the east of the application site has been redeveloped with the construction of a Lidl Supermarket and McDonalds restaurant. The remainder of the allocation remains undeveloped.”

Concerns were raised by objectors about the suitability of the site, with many raising concerns that the vacant Waitrose building in the town centre would be better for Aldi on the site instead of building a new one opposite Lidl.

The former Waitrose store in Waterlooville

Other objectors argued that the site should be used for better leisure provision to support the town’s growth such as for a bowling alley or cinema, that having another out-of-town store would harm the town centre which the council is promoting the regeneration of, and that it would lead to an increase in noise and litter. However, supporters said developing the site would boost the town.

In the decision report, the council outlined its policy to prioritise town centre sites over outlying ones in a ‘sequential test’ said it had invited Aldi to look at the viability of the former Waitrose store which has been empty since September 2020. However, the supermarket argues that the unit was unsuitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision report explained: “In short, the reasons include the very specific model of the discount or limited goods retailer, and the range of goods they stock and the store format they operate from. In particular, it was highlighted that the Waitrose store is far larger than would be required and that the configuration of the store would not fit with the operator model.

“The former Waitrose unit is clearly not an ideal fit from Aldi’s perspective, bearing in mind Aldi prefers to build new foodstores that meet the company’s ideal requirements.”

The council report also revealed that Waitrose’s lease runs until January 2026, and that no new tenant is actively being sought to take over the site meaning that it would be difficult for Aldi to come to any agreement to subdivide and share the site within its timeframe for opening.

“Whilst the evidence provided by the applicant does not present compelling evidence that the Waitrose store site in Waterlooville town centre is not suitable, it is evident that the applicant would need to demonstrate an unreasonable degree of flexibility on format and scale in order to make the development ‘fit’ within the existing store,” it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, it is uncertain whether the existing Waitrose store could be made available within a reasonable timeframe. There are significant benefits in terms of retail provision by the provision of economic and employment opportunities and notwithstanding the allocation of the site for town centre uses, it is not considered that a policy objection could be sustained on sequential test grounds.”

The report also addressed the views expressed by residents that instead of more supermarkets and fast-food eateries they would prefer the site be put to better use, including highlighting that other land remains available for this use and that it can only judge planning application as they are submitted.

It said: “It is acknowledged that a significant number of representations have raised concern with regards to the uses proposed under this current application and it is noted that preference would be for the construction of leisure facilities in this location.

“Whilst the comments are noted, the council has a duty to determine planning applications based on the information presented to it and to make a detailed assessment as to the merits of an application and to ascertain whether a particular proposal complies with national and local planning policy. It should also be noted that a large portion of the wider allocation remains available in the event that a leisure user comes forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also said that the ‘proposed development would bring the site back into economic use and would support economic growth’ rather than it remaining empty. The developers, Hargreaves, now have three years to begin construction.

For more details about the application visit Havant Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application APP/21/00399