Waterlooville residents are being asked to share their views on how they think the town can be regenerated – and take part in a tour to see the challenges.

Residents, businesses and shoppers are being asked to have their say by Havant Borough Council as part of its plans to draw up a ‘masterplan’ with an engagement programme beginning next week which looks at the town centre. The council, together with Feria Urbanism, is offering residents the chance to go on face-to-face and virtual tours of the area from Monday, November 27 in a bid to gather views and ideas on the perceived strengths, challenges and opportunities of the space within the town centre. The 60-minute tours will be the first stage of public engagement that will support the development of the masterplan.

During the visit, participants will be asked to take in the area as it is now and how the space could be better in the future while considering what recreational uses would be a good fit there and how the area could better serve the community. All tours will need to be pre-booked through Eventbrite via our website, no return visits will be permitted.

A masterplan is being drawn up to help with the regeneration of Waterlooville - especially the town centre

The leader of Havant Borough Council, Councillor Alex Rennie, said: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for all of us who live, work and shop in the area to shape the future of Waterlooville town centre. The regeneration of the area will only be successful if we deliver what is needed.

“We want to reimagine what our town centre can be and what it can deliver, so I encourage you to come and take a tour with us, let us know your views and together we can rebuild an even better town centre."

The council has said this is the first stage in the wider masterplan consultation process, with more engagement sessions planned.

It comes as Waterlooville town centre has been badly hit after a number of retailers shut its shops including Game, Peacocks, Waitrose, Shoezone and most recently Wilko leaving a large number of vacant units. This prompted the council to put together a scheme where it offered businesses cash to help them set up shop in the town centre. The owners of Wellington Way Shopping Centre have also recently undertaken a revamp of the area in a bid to attract new businesses.

Away from the town centre, a number of residents are also becoming frustrated at land set aside for leisure use next to Lidl also remains empty and undeveloped despite the large number of homes which are being built – with leisure facilities also promised for the new Newlands development – commonly known by residents as the Berewood estate.

Havant Borough Council sad that anyone unable to book onto the tours next week will have the opportunity to take part and have their views heard in the new year when a “Festival of Ideas” event will be held in January.