New Portsmouth B&M store set to take over old Wilko unit in Arundel Street
B&M are set to open in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, taking over the Wilko unit that has been vacant since October 2023. A notice outside the store confirms that B&M retail Ltd have applied for a premises license which will include the sale of alcohol.
The discount retail chain has a number of stores in the area including one in Ocean Retail Park on Burrfields Road, as well as others in Farlington, Havant, Fareham and Titchfield. The store has become popular for selling a large range of goods at reasonable prices.
The premises licence application shows that the store will have the option to be open between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.
Wilko closed its doors in Arundel Street on Sunday, October 8 2023 alongside all its stores as it collapsed into administration.
B&M’s premises application is viewable on the Portsmouth City Council website with the decision still pending.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.