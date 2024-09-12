A new cafe has revealed where it will be located after receiving a grant to set up in Waterlooville as part of the towns regeneration.

Mini Town Role Play & Cafe were one of eight shops announced by Havant Borough Council as recipients of grants via a vacant shop scheme. The owners of the cafe have now revealed the exciting news of where they will be based and what role play themes children can expect when they visit.

They will be taking over the corner unit in Wellington Way opposite Iceland. The news was announced on their social media page: “Today is an exciting day….We now officially have the keys. The materials have arrived, so we can finally get building.

“We are also in a position to share with you, the location of the new cafe. Mini Town will be located in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. Next to Iceland.”

Work is now underway to kit out to fit the interior of the cafe. The themes of the role play for children have also been announced for Mini Town. Children will be able to play doctors, nurses and midwives at a Wellington A&E & Maternity Unit area in the cafe. A fire and police station have also been revealed as areas for children to play in.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.