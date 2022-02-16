The event, organised by ReesLeisure in association with Prometheus Sailing, Harbour Hotel and RSYC Racing, will bring together sailing enthusiasts from businesses and organisations for a programme of races as well as a day dedicated to networking.

The Portsmouth Sailing Week will provide an opportunity to interact and build relationships with other businesses and leaders from across the city.

The event will commence on Tuesday, July 5 when a fleet of up to twelve Sunsail F41.0 yachts is set to take to the water to mark the day of networking, client entertainment and office relationship building.

Image: Hampshire-based charity and the event's charity partner, Wessex Heartbeat, at last year's Southampton Sailing Week.

Portsmouth Sailing Week will also announce the introduction of three new races, the Financial Cup, the Solent Cup and the Construction Cup, which will be spread across the event, encouraging a variety of companies in various industries to attend.

Chris Rees, director of ReesLeisure, said: ‘Portsmouth Sailing Week is set to be a fantastic function. Three days of sailing, team-building and networking with like minded individuals in a variety of industries provide depth and greater knowledge to companies attending.’

Businesses can participate in the event by booking a space for £2,100 plus VAT. The price includes the use of a Sunsail 41.0 Yacht for up to eight guests onboard with full waterproof gear and Regatta Polo shirts for the crew, a bottle of sparkling wine, a qualified skipper and first mate, a team table for breakfast, lunch on the yacht, drinks and access to the awards ceremony and more.

For more information and to book a place for your business, visit sailingweek.co.uk/portsmouth-sailing-week.

