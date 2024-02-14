Chloe Holland, 23, took her own life after a year of domestic violence from her partner who has been sentenced to prison. Her mum, Sharon Holland, is desperate to raise awareness and help other families and victims.

Chloe Holland, a 23-year-old mother-of-one from Southsea, took her own life in February last year after she was subjected to a year of abuse from her partner Marc Masterton, formerly of Montgomerie Road in Southsea. He was jailed for 41 months for coercive and controlling behaviour.

Sharon Holland, Chloe’s mother, has been nominated by Portsmouth City Councillor Kirsty Mellor for her campaign for domestic abusers to face manslaughter charges if their victims take their own lives as a result. Sharon’s parliamentary petition to create a new statutory offence has garnered more than 13,000 signatures.

Sharon Holland, in response to the nomination, said she is “deeply honoured” to be considered. “This nomination is a testament to the collective efforts of those who tirelessly strive to make a difference in the lives of individuals affected by domestic abuse,” she said.

“We must continue our fight for justice and awareness.”

Local campaign supporter Cllr Kirsty Mellor added: “Sharon’s tireless work in shedding light on the critical issue of domestic suicide and her campaign for a statutory offence of manslaughter by coercive control is both commendable and inspiring. She is a beacon of change in our community.”

Emma Humphreys spent 10 years in prison before her murder conviction was overturned with the aid of Justice for Women and other campaigns. Every year two awards are given to feminist campaigners in her honour. Each award carries a £1,000 prize and is given to individual and group campaigns that have raised awareness of violence against women and girls.