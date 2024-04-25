Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The old Natwest bank building will be reopened as a restaurant and the company have applied for a licence to serve alcohol, play music and have extended opening times.

The former Natwest bank on London Road will be transformed into a restaurant after receiving a £50,000 grant from Havant Borough Council. The premises remain closed but the process is ongoing with Credible Holdings Ltd submitting an application for a licence to serve alcohol, including late night alcohol, and play live music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When announcing the change of use of the building the council confirmed it would be a large, spacious family restaurant and evening destination. The latest development shows that is also aiming to be a destination for live music and late night drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states it is to enable “the provision of live music between 8am and 2am all week and between 8am and 4am on New Years Eve.” Alongside this it is also requesting to play recorded music and “anything of a similar description to live music, recorded music or performances of dance” during the same time frames.

The request is also for the selling of “late night refreshment between 11pm and 2am all week and between 11pm and 4am on New Years Eve.” As well as also requesting the “on and off sale of alcohol” between 8am and 2am all week and between 8am and 4am on New Years Eve.