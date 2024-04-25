New Waterlooville restaurant at old Natwest site applies for live music and late night drinking licence
The former Natwest bank on London Road will be transformed into a restaurant after receiving a £50,000 grant from Havant Borough Council. The premises remain closed but the process is ongoing with Credible Holdings Ltd submitting an application for a licence to serve alcohol, including late night alcohol, and play live music.
When announcing the change of use of the building the council confirmed it would be a large, spacious family restaurant and evening destination. The latest development shows that is also aiming to be a destination for live music and late night drinking.
The application states it is to enable “the provision of live music between 8am and 2am all week and between 8am and 4am on New Years Eve.” Alongside this it is also requesting to play recorded music and “anything of a similar description to live music, recorded music or performances of dance” during the same time frames.
The request is also for the selling of “late night refreshment between 11pm and 2am all week and between 11pm and 4am on New Years Eve.” As well as also requesting the “on and off sale of alcohol” between 8am and 2am all week and between 8am and 4am on New Years Eve.
The full details of the application can be found on the Havant Borough Council website.
