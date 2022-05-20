Dino-themed restaurant Jurassic Grill, which offers ‘Prehistoric Pizzas’ and ‘Palaeontologist Pancakes’ will throw its doors open to customers tomorrow (May 21).

The restaurant is set to offer an ‘exciting’ dining experience to guests, with ‘historic’ dishes including the towering Titanosaurus triple cheeseburger, Bone Yard BBQ ribs and Volcano Wings.

The eatery will also create more than 30 new jobs.

Jurassic Grill restaurant.

Desserts on offer include Cadbury Caramel Egg pancakes as well as classic choices such as maple syrup and bacon and banana and Biscoff.

The Whiteley branch will be the third Jurassic Grill in the UK, with other outlets trading in Kettering and Rushden Lakes.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We’re always looking to bring new and exciting brands to Whiteley, and Jurassic Grill is exactly that, offering our visitors the ultimate dining experience - particularly those who are dinosaur fans! We’ve had a lot of interest in the run up to the opening, and I’m sure it’ll be a huge success.’

Joshua Parr, operations expansion manager at Jurassic Grill, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our third branch at Whiteley, surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurant brands out there. Our explorers can’t wait to welcome everyone into the latest Jurassic Grill location, full-to-the-brim with all the primordial wonders you can feast your eyes on.’

Jurassic Grill is located between Nando’s and Dim T. It opens from 11am to 9pm daily, with latest table seating being 7.30pm.