Lauren-Ann Lee, who runs Beauty by Lauren-Ann in Waterlooville and the Beauty by Lauren-Ann Academy in Denmead, has now opened In The Cloud Cosmetics. The new store opened in Hambledon Road in Denmead on Monday, September 28 with the Waterlooville businesswoman excited to finally open its doors.

Lauren-Ann Lee said: “I'm really excited. I was so nervous in the build-up to it but it's been amazing so far. We've got our beauty training academy upstairs where we teach nails, lashes, waxing, aesthetics, among other things, and we’ve opened our own wholesale store downstairs.”

The wholesale shop means that they can now offer students and local businesses everything they need to succeed, from training to quality beauty products.

She said: “The plan behind it is that we can teach our students and we can bring them straight downstairs into the shop where they can buy all the products that they need to do the treatments that we've taught them. Other salons, spas and independent therapists can also come to the shop and buy their products directly from us.”

She said: “At the moment we're not back registered because we're such a new company. All of our products are about 20 per cent on average cheaper than buying from any other wholesalers. It works out really beneficial for people to support our small business so we can help your small businesses.”

Since news of the wholesale store opening broke, Lauren-Ann has been delighted with the response for the local community.“ She said: Everyone's been really excited and we've had so much support from our past students, from local salons and therapists.

“They have said it's really useful to finally have an aesthetic wholesalers right on their doorstep, because we're the only one in the area where you can pick up items like filler and skin boosters.”

See inside the new wholesale store in the pictures below:

