New Wonder play centre set to open at Fareham Shopping Centre
A new play centre is opening its doors in Fareham this weekend offering youngsters the chance to step into a magic world.
Wonder is opening at 11-13, Westbury Mall at Fareham Shopping centre on Saturday, September 21 offering 12 interactive role-play areas which it says are designed to spark creativity and keep little minds curious.
It is aimed at pre-schoolers, offering them and their grown ups the chance to explore the world in the aeroplane room, put on a show, or play in the sand pit. It is the second Wonder in the area with the company already operating in the Meridian Centre in Havant.
For more details or to book visit wonder-imagination.co.uk
