Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new play centre is opening its doors in Fareham this weekend offering youngsters the chance to step into a magic world.

Wonder is opening at Fareham Shopping Centre | Fareham Shopping Centre

Wonder is opening at 11-13, Westbury Mall at Fareham Shopping centre on Saturday, September 21 offering 12 interactive role-play areas which it says are designed to spark creativity and keep little minds curious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is aimed at pre-schoolers, offering them and their grown ups the chance to explore the world in the aeroplane room, put on a show, or play in the sand pit. It is the second Wonder in the area with the company already operating in the Meridian Centre in Havant.

For more details or to book visit wonder-imagination.co.uk