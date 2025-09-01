The former District club, in Above Bar Street, has been transformed over the last few weeks in anticipation of its relaunch, which will see the establishment of the new Circuit site.

Preparing to open on September 12, the club will deliver a high-energy nightlife experience, with vibrant light shows and two music rooms so guests can switch between genres.

Alongside the two main rooms, Circuit Southampton will also feature the brand’s famous Pink Room, equipped with neon lighting and a ball pit.

Dan Corry, venue manager at Circuit Southampton, said: "We’re really excited to bring Circuit to Southampton. The team has put a lot into making this venue feel fresh and new, with two unique music rooms, the instagrammable Pink Room, and a whole lot of good vibes.

“Whether you're joining us for a big night out or coming to a midweek Bongo’s Bingo session, Circuit is all about great music, fun times, and nights you won’t forget. We can’t wait to open our doors and let the party commence."

