Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kelly Windebank, general manager of Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre. Picture: Sarah Standing

Nine photos of the inside of the refurbished Southsea pub Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre Pub which is owned by Whitbread

SEE inside the new-look Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre – which opened its doors again after a year of being closed.

By Sophie Lewis
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:35pm

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially opened its doors up again after a long 12 months of being closed due to Storm Eunice, which destroyed the interior and forced the managers to close.

After £1m of investment from Whitbread who own the company, the family-friendly pub has been transformed.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre pub has officially reopened on February 6, 2023. Pictured: Kamil Panasiuk, team member,makes cocktails.

