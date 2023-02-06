Portsmouth will be one of many cities that will be commemorating the coronation, which will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, and it will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Many residents of the city and surrounding areas will remember when the Queen was crowned 70 years ago, and they will have the opportunity to come together once more to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation.

Residents will be able to mark the historic event by hosting street parties and celebrating with their loved ones – and councils in the area have released their application forms where people can apply for the closure of their road.

Portsmouth City Council, Fareham Borough Council and Gosport Borough Council have all confirmed that their applications have officially gone live and they are advising people to complete the form before the deadline in order to confirm their spot.

Gosport council have outlined that people applying for their street will have to ensure that they meet the criteria which outlines that the road is a lightly trafficked area, it will not cause major delays to other routes, there will be diversion routes that drivers can take and more.

As on previous national occasions, the council will be covering the cost of road closures and insurance to make these celebrations happen, and residents will have until March 3, 2023, to submit their application to Portsmouth City Council.

Gosport Borough Council and Fareham Borough Council are advising that people complete the form six weeks in advance.

The coronation is taking place on a national bank holiday which means that streets will be able to host parties on May 6,7 and 8.

Buckingham Palace has said that the event will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions.