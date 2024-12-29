First Solent

No fresh strike dates have been announced for bus strikes across the Portsmouth area despite suggestions further action could take place in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potential strike dates by bus drivers are supervisors working for First Bus (Solent) who are Unite members have been widely shared on social media.

However, First has confirmed to The News that no strike dates have yet been announced as taking place by the union members in the despite over pay and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Solent

It comes after Unite rejected a four per cent pay deal and expressed anger that First had refused to reinstate terms and conditions which were removed during the Covid pandemic. However First has told The News that it had offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase as part of talks through the mediators ACAS which union members have also rejected.

First Bus drivers and supervisors from Solent who are members of Unite the Union took industrial action in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham on December 19, 21, 24 and 26, forcing First to make changes to its timetables and reduce some services.

The News invited Unite to comment.