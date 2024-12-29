First Bus strike dates in January: No confirmation of further strike action

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Dec 2024, 13:36 GMT
First Solent
No fresh strike dates have been announced for bus strikes across the Portsmouth area despite suggestions further action could take place in January.

Potential strike dates by bus drivers are supervisors working for First Bus (Solent) who are Unite members have been widely shared on social media.

However, First has confirmed to The News that no strike dates have yet been announced as taking place by the union members in the despite over pay and conditions.

First Solent

It comes after Unite rejected a four per cent pay deal and expressed anger that First had refused to reinstate terms and conditions which were removed during the Covid pandemic. However First has told The News that it had offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase as part of talks through the mediators ACAS which union members have also rejected.

First Bus drivers and supervisors from Solent who are members of Unite the Union took industrial action in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham on December 19, 21, 24 and 26, forcing First to make changes to its timetables and reduce some services.

The News invited Unite to comment.

