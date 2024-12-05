First Bus services to “grind to a halt” over Christmas following strike action

First Bus services are expected to “grind to a halt” over Christmas following strike action announced by Unite the Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 140 bus drivers and supervisors based at the Hoeford Depot, who operate across Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth and into Southampton, will go on strike on December 19, 21, 24 and 26.

The strike is in response to a recent four per cent pay offer from First and its refusal to reinstate terms and conditions lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Bus has a fleet of new electric buses which are out on the roads in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Mike Cooter

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “First Group is making millions of pounds of profit across the UK on public transport yet is treating its workers and the communities they come from in Hampshire with disdain.

“To pay barely above the minimum wage for a skilled and high-pressure job is utterly unacceptable and our members at First will have the full support of Unite in their dispute.”

First Group had revenues of nearly £5bn in 2023 across the UK, while First Hampshire and Dorset had a turnover of nearly £37m.

Unite regional officer Ian Woodland added: “Our members have had their pay undermined for years and their terms and conditions eroded by uncaring management. Enough is enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First Hampshire will now see its services grind to a halt over Christmas as our members head to the picket line.

“This is a strike of First Group’s own making and it needs to urgently come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer our members can accept.”

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Steve Pitt, urged First Bus to return to negotiations “at the earliest opportunity” to “ensure that residents do not lose access to vital bus services, particularly over the Christmas period.”

In response to the announcement a First Solent spokesperson said they are “disappointed” with Unite’s decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will cause severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers in Portsmouth, Fareham, and Gosport who rely on the bus to get to work, education, and for appointments,” they said

“The management team at First Bus Solent has been working hard to agree a pay settlement and has already made a substantial offer. Discussions with Unite the Union continue, and we are focused on trying to avoid any industrial action.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption the strike action may cause.”