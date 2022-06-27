No6 Cinema is screening the film in an open-air show at Portsmouth Distillery in Eastney.

The glasses-wearing heroine came about after Lowri Moore, aged nine at the time, contacted Disney pointing out that none of the princesses in any Disney film wears glasses.

Lowri Moore, the girl that inspired Mirabel Madrigal's character wearing glasses in Encanto

The response from Disney’s directors implied that the film in the making would feature a character wearing glasses.

Lowri, from Nottingham, has worn glasses all her life and the film is empowering for young people that wear spectacles as it celebrates their differences rather than ignoring them.

One of the film directors, Jared Bush, was so impressed with Lowri that he invited her, along with mum Cyrilyn Moore, to the Bafta ceremony in March this year at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where the film won best animated feature.

Lowri has written to the independent cinema .

Encanto Poster

She wrote: ‘I think it’s great to have a main character who looks fantastic in her glasses.

‘It’s good to have better representation in the media for young glasses wearers to see they don’t have to take their glasses off to look beautiful/cool but they are fabulous just as they are.’

The film depicts a young Colombian girl whose family has magical powers, but she does not, which makes her different.

However, her immense empathy towards others helps her save the community and restore the magic properly.

Cyrilyn added: ‘Lowri’s very sensitive to other people and feels sorry for any girls younger than herself who may not feel confident in their glasses.

‘She just wants to speak on their behalf.’

The film is being shown at noon on Sat urday as part of a day of family-friendly screenings.

Tickets cost £5 for people aged 12 and under and £7.50 full price.