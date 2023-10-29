News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Oktoberfest in Portsmouth welcomed hundreds to Guildhall - here are 21 pictures

This festival has been a sell-out four times and this year has been no different as hundreds of beer enthusiasts flocked to Guildhall to get a taste of the fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:49 GMT

This year’s event, which took place yesterday (October 28) was a hit with ticket holders.

Split into two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, the event welcomed live entertainment, music and a whole range of mouth watering drinks.

This year, tickets sold out within weeks of being released.

Here are 21 pictures from Oktoberfest in Portsmouth:

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Meon Milton Youth FC people. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Meon Milton Youth FC people. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Tim Landley's Ladies. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Tim Landley's Ladies. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Tim Landley's Ladies. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Oktoberfest 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured are the Tim Landley's Ladies. Saturday 28th October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth