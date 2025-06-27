One Stop says closure of shop near The Hard has been 'a difficult decision'
A convenience store which opened just over a year ago is closing down this summer.
The One Stop at Brunel House, near The Hard Interchange, has confirmed it will be closing its doors this summer after being open for just over a year.
A spokersperson for One Stop said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our One Stop store at The Hard in August. We continue to serve the local area through a number of nearby stores.”
The shop, which opened in April 2024, will officially close on August 8.
