A convenience store which opened just over a year ago is closing down this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Stop at Brunel House, near The Hard Interchange, has confirmed it will be closing its doors this summer after being open for just over a year.

The One Stop, located at The Hard, Portsmouth, will close at the start of August after opening at the beginning of this year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-25) | Chris Moorhouse

A spokersperson for One Stop said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our One Stop store at The Hard in August. We continue to serve the local area through a number of nearby stores.”

The shop, which opened in April 2024, will officially close on August 8.