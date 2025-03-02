The countdown is on for the opening of a new garden centre in Havant which is taking over the former Dobbies site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Garden Centre, part of the British Garden Centre’s group, is set to open its doors on March 15 with a weekend of celebrations and offers.

Announcing its opening date it said: “We are officially opening our doors for our Opening Celebration (on) Saturday 15th and 16th March 2025! We are so excited to be welcoming you into our brand-new garden centre. We will be opening the garden centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PLUS don’t miss our exclusive Opening Celebration offers available, including Erin Compost 3 for £10 and Tomorite for £3. See you soon.”

The announcement comes with signage now in place for the new garden centre which has taken over the Dobbies location after it closed earlier this year. British Garden Centres is taking over the unit as well as staff, with a promise of more now roles at the site which it says it is looking to grow.

Signage for Havant Garden Centre which is replacing Dobbies | The News

When open, Havant Garden Centre will have a new-look restaurant as well as retain the soft play area and Harbour Vets, which is inside the garden centre unit in Barton’s Road and has remained open despite the closure of Dobbies.

It will also be pet friendly and sell a range of plants, garden furniture, barbecues, gardening essentials, tools and machinery and landscaping.

For more details about Havant Garden Centre visit its website www.britishgardencentres.com/centres/havant-garden-centre/, social media page at https://www.facebook.com/havantgardencentre or call