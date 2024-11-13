Opening date for Toys R Us in Fareham with goodie bag giveaway planned
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers at its West Street shop on Saturday, November 23 from 9am to 1pm with Geoffrey the Giraffe joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting. The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys R Us goody bag worth over £15.
The new shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more. Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.
Fareham is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys R Us before Christmas, with one recently having opening at the Meridian Centre in Havant
Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys R Us in Fareham. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.
“Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.