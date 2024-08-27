Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search is continuing to find the best apprentices, employers and training providers along the South Coast as we continue to invite entries to our News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards.

Following a successful debut last year, this year’s awards are being launched in collaboration with headline sponsor The Royal Navy as well as support from regional businesses, to shout about the value of apprenticeship schemes in the county and find the cream of the crop. The awards aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Editor Kelly Brown said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Portsmouth and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent. We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

The programme often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the Portsmouth and Chichester regions at the highly anticipated News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024. With 14 carefully crafted categories, this event pays homage to the outstanding people shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Our headline sponsor, The Royal Navy said: “The Royal Navy is proud to support these awards to help highlight and celebrate the hard work, dedication and commitment to apprenticeships from both individuals and organisations across Portsmouth, Chichester and their surrounding areas.”

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

The winners will be announced during glittering awards dinner and ceremony hosted by Greatest Radio Presenter Mark Collins at The Portsmouth Marriott on October 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the categories

Small Employer of the Year, sponsored by SEAAN : Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

sponsored by SEAAN Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Large Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Diversity and Inclusion Programme: Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion. Mentor of the Year: This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023 Advanced Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023.

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023. Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by the University of Portsmouth : For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023

sponsored by the University of Portsmouth For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023 Degree Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023.

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2023. Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Chichester College Group : Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 23 and work within the Professional Services sector.

sponsored by Chichester College Group Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 23 and work within the Professional Services sector. Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Navy : Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 23 and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

sponsored by the Royal Navy Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 23 and work within the Health or Public Service Sector. Construction Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023, and work within the Construction industry

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023, and work within the Construction industry Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023 and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by September 2023 and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors. Training Provider of the Year Sponsored by the Royal Navy: Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation.

To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit www.seapprenticeshipawards.co.uk. For details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact event manager Linda Pritchard at [email protected] or call 07837 308942. Closing Date for entries is September 20, 2024.