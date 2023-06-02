The Junction Tavern in Leesland Road, Gosport was named ‘pub of the year’ by the Portsmouth and South East Hampshire branch of real ale advocacy body CAMRA . A trophy, bearing shields with the names of previous winners, was presented by branch chairman Geoff Marsh on Saturday, May 27, and will remain in the pub until next year’s winner is chosen. Winners are selected from the Good Beer Guide and graded on the quality of their ale, cider and perry.

Landlady Deana Geary, 49, said: ‘I’m absolutely ecstatic. I’ve worked as a barmaid here for 30 years and I’ve had the keys for the last 13. I’m really cocncious of how I look after my ale and I’m just so ecstatic that CAMRA members haverecognised all my hard work and given me this accolade.

Landlady Deana Geary holding the CAMRA trophy.

I’m sure I’ve had some very stiff competition. I think it’s just the fact that I serve really good ale, I change them all the time, I’m really concious of it and I like to get the customers involved. I don’t have a permenant ale, I’ve got three pumps on the bar and I change them all the time. The customer like the varied selection.’

As a free house, The Junction Tavern maily serves beer from microbreweries – such as The Powder Monkey Brewing Company who made a 6 per cent black forest gateau stout for the pub – and always has something new for customers to try.

The pub is now in the running to be named the best in Hampshire. Deana said her regular customers were ‘equally chuffed’ about the win. The 49-year-old is originally from Kent and moved to Gosport when she was 10.

The Junction Tavern in Gosport.

She added: ‘I’ve had boquets of flowers sent from the customers to congratulate me. Lots of pubs like Fuller’s and Greene King all offer the same thing, so with a little backstreet boozer like mine you have to give people a reason to come. Serving a beer that you don’t ordinarily see everywhere else is probably a bonus.