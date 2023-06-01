The Panormus Pizzeria has found a new permanent home at 53 Albert Road, Southsea, having served customers from the Outside-in food court in Middle Street for four years.

Business owner Vincenzo Capasso will welcome customers into his restaurant, which has spent the past couple of weeks selling take-away pizzas, for the first time this weekend. The Italian pizza chef, who trained in his native Naples, said he is ‘really chuffed’ to be opening and looking forward to more people trying his stone-baked pizzas.

Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Vincenzo said: ‘I can’t wait, to be honest. It’s the most authentic Neopolitan pizza you can find in town. I do it all by myself, I make the dough every day and everything is fresh. It’s nearly fully Italian ingredients, often from Naples and the south of Italy. I use a really quality tomato sauce, which again I make myself.’

The premises was previously home to the Head Hairdressing barber shop, which has since relocated. It has a ‘lovely garden’ and the capacity to seat upwards of 50 customers at a time.

The business began as a street-food vendor in 2018, catering to events such as the Love Southsea market, before setting up at Outside-in where its reputation grew further

The new venue will also operate as a deli, selling some of the imported Italian ingredients which Vincenzo uses in the kitchen. The Panormus Pizzeria will officially open to the public for its first weekend on Friday, June 2.

