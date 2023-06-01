News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

New restaurant The Panormus Pizzeria opens in Albert Road in Southsea offering an 'authentic' taste of Naples

Southsea has welcomed a new pizza restaurant serving ‘authentic’ Neopolitan cuisine – which may be familiar to some local people.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The Panormus Pizzeria has found a new permanent home at 53 Albert Road, Southsea, having served customers from the Outside-in food court in Middle Street for four years.

NOW READ: The Square Cow pub in Wickham set to close as owner deems business unprofitable - but new restaurant will take its place

Business owner Vincenzo Capasso will welcome customers into his restaurant, which has spent the past couple of weeks selling take-away pizzas, for the first time this weekend. The Italian pizza chef, who trained in his native Naples, said he is ‘really chuffed’ to be opening and looking forward to more people trying his stone-baked pizzas.

Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vincenzo said: ‘I can’t wait, to be honest. It’s the most authentic Neopolitan pizza you can find in town. I do it all by myself, I make the dough every day and everything is fresh. It’s nearly fully Italian ingredients, often from Naples and the south of Italy. I use a really quality tomato sauce, which again I make myself.’

The premises was previously home to the Head Hairdressing barber shop, which has since relocated. It has a ‘lovely garden’ and the capacity to seat upwards of 50 customers at a time.

NOW READ: New pizza restaurant Pizzilla opens in Gosport as chef turns passion project into reality

The business began as a street-food vendor in 2018, catering to events such as the Love Southsea market, before setting up at Outside-in where its reputation grew further

Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday 31st May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The new venue will also operate as a deli, selling some of the imported Italian ingredients which Vincenzo uses in the kitchen. The Panormus Pizzeria will officially open to the public for its first weekend on Friday, June 2.

Pictured: The inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: The inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: The inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: The Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday, May 31.New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: The Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday, May 31.
New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: The Panormus Pizzeria on Wednesday, May 31.
New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of the inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman:New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeriaon Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanNew pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of the inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman:New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeriaon Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of the inside of Panormus Pizzeriaon on Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman:New pizza restaurant, The Panormus Pizzeria opening on Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Owner Vince Capasso at Panormus Pizzeriaon Wednesday 31st May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:Southsea