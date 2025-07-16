PAH Building & Construction celebrates business expansion With new joiners

Hampshire-based construction firm PAH Building & Construction has welcomed three new starters to support its business growth with Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Manager, James Tildsley and carpenters, Chris Brindley and Andy Ford, joining the team.

The appointments follow a raft of new contract wins for PAH across the UK, including insurance projects of homes affected by fire and flood damage and the refurbishment of former Ministry of Defence (MoD) homes.

PAH expects to turnover £12m by the end of this financial year after achieving 20% overall growth in 2024.

Andy, James and Chris are three of 14 additional hires made across site management and trade roles over the last 12 months, to bolster the firm’s capacity to deliver complex refurbishment and reinstatement projects as the business continues to grow.

Andy Ford

James brings over 11 years of experience in commercial and retail refurbishment and has worked for a variety of blue-chip companies, local authorities and private residential clients.

James comments: “After spending 10 years as a secondary school Maths teacher, I decided I wanted to retrain as a Quantity Surveyor. My career in this industry really began in 2014 and I worked my way up from graduate level to Senior Quantity Surveyor. PAH is a fantastic example of an SME construction firm which gives me the opportunity to be valued as a member of the team rather than being just a part of a large machine. I’m now looking forward to the variety of projects we can get stuck into.”

As one of the newest members of the carpentry team, Chris has over 21 years of experience in the industry having previously set up his own business completing a variety of MoD and Housing Association projects.

Chris comments: “I have been in this industry for half of my life at 36 years old. I love seeing the end result of a project, so much so, I started my own business and later became a sub-contractor working on various projects including boat work.

Chris Brindley

“I chose to work with PAH as I felt they were invested in my potential. It’s been a great experience getting stuck in, I feel extremely valued and the company’s dedication to training and upskilling is unlike any other.”

Site operative Andy brings strong experience as a self-employed carpenter and construction labourer for over 15 years. He adds: “It is fantastic to join PAH and to work particularly on the insurance side of the business. It is really rewarding to bring people’s homes back together and to take on the challenge of homes damaged by flooding and fire, which often brings up unforeseeable issues to problem-solve. I have recently passed my Site Manager’s Safety Training Scheme and First Aid Course with PAH, and I am looking forward to taking on more projects over the coming months.”

Trevor Wilkins, Managing Director of PAH Building & Construction, said: “With their combined experience and fresh perspectives, our new additions are already helping us deliver on our ambitious project pipeline while continuing to uphold the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency.”

“Our growing team brings strong experience from across the industry, enabling us to take on even more and we are looking forward to seeing milestone projects through to completion by the end of the year.”

James Tildsley

PAH Building & Construction Ltd, was founded in 2010 by Trevor Wilkins and Mark Cuttriss. The business delivers a range of extensive residential retrofit projects, bespoke new build projects and complex insurance remediation works across the UK.

To find out more about PAH Building & Construction, visit https://www.pahbuild.co.uk