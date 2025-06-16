Partner among trio of senior appointments at Moore Barlow

Leading law firm Moore Barlow has hired three lawyers, including a Partner, to strengthen its Corporate, Commercial and Family practices.

Sarah Crookall, Louise Barretto and David Hodgson join Moore Barlow's expanding team as the firm continues to invest in top-tier legal talent to support its growing client base.

Sarah rejoins Moore Barlow from Leonardo UK Ltd. as a Partner in the Corporate and Commercial practice, having previously spent 15 years at the firm from 2007 to 2022. With over 20 years’ experience in private practice and in-house legal roles, Sarah specialises in business advice, IT, intellectual property, licensing and retail.

Based in Moore Barlow’s Southampton office, Sarah supports clients ranging from SMEs to global companies in achieving their organisation’s objectives while mitigating legal and commercial risks.

Louise joins the firm from Russells Solicitors as a Legal Director in the Family practice in Richmond, with a focus on divorce and family related matters. With a background in economics, she specialises in complex financial disputes involving business interests.

Louise is dual-qualified in South Africa and in England and Wales and regularly acts for South African expatriates and high-profile clients, including non-court dispute resolution or where necessary robust litigation.

With over 25 years’ experience in all areas of family law, David also joins the practice from Russells Solicitors as a Senior Associate in the Family practice. David specialises in the financial aspects of divorce and separation, particularly in complex cases with an international dimension involving businesses or trusts.

The Moore Barlow Family practice in Richmond has expanded year on year, with a 36% increase in fee earners between 2024 and 2025 and a total of 20 talented professionals dedicated to supporting families through challenging times.

Edward Whittington, Managing Partner at Moore Barlow, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah back to Moore Barlow in our Corporate practice, and to introduce Louise and David to our Richmond Family practice. Their combined expertise and shared commitment to client-focused, commercially aware advice will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Moore Barlow operates across the South East, with six offices including Guildford, London, Lymington, Richmond, Southampton and Woking.