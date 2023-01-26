Pets Corner to open its doors in Whiteley Shopping Centre - what it sells and pet shop opening times
ANIMALS will have a field day at a new store that is opening in Whiteley.
The pet shop, which is located near to Marks and Spencer and Poundland, is going to be home to a variety of foods and special treats for cats and dogs, as well as toys and equipment for small animals, birds and reptiles.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We were incredibly excited to welcome Pet’s Corner to the centre. Having all your pet care needs in one place, as well as support from their expert team makes the store a fantastic addition to our offering at Whiteley, and it’s already proving to be a popular choice with shoppers.’
The shop will be open seven days a week and they will be open from 9am to 7pm on weekdays and it will be open from 10.30 until 4.30pm on Sundays.