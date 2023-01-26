The pet shop, which is located near to Marks and Spencer and Poundland, is going to be home to a variety of foods and special treats for cats and dogs, as well as toys and equipment for small animals, birds and reptiles.

Pets Corner has opened in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We were incredibly excited to welcome Pet’s Corner to the centre. Having all your pet care needs in one place, as well as support from their expert team makes the store a fantastic addition to our offering at Whiteley, and it’s already proving to be a popular choice with shoppers.’