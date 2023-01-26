News you can trust since 1877
Pets Corner to open its doors in Whiteley Shopping Centre - what it sells and pet shop opening times

ANIMALS will have a field day at a new store that is opening in Whiteley.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:45pm

Pets Corner has thrust it’s doors open in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

The pet shop, which is located near to Marks and Spencer and Poundland, is going to be home to a variety of foods and special treats for cats and dogs, as well as toys and equipment for small animals, birds and reptiles.

Pets Corner has opened in Whiteley Shopping Centre.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘We were incredibly excited to welcome Pet’s Corner to the centre. Having all your pet care needs in one place, as well as support from their expert team makes the store a fantastic addition to our offering at Whiteley, and it’s already proving to be a popular choice with shoppers.’

The shop will be open seven days a week and they will be open from 9am to 7pm on weekdays and it will be open from 10.30 until 4.30pm on Sundays.

