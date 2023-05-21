News you can trust since 1877
Photos reveal progress on Cosham's 'state-of-the-art’ fire station as multi-million pound project moves forward

Photographs have revealed Cosham’s new ‘state-of-the-art’ fire station taking shape as the building’s framework is erected.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st May 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read

Work at the site between Northern Road and Southampton Road, formerly the PCMI building, started in February when firefighters took part in the ground-breaking ceremony.

Cosham fire crews will continue operation in their current Wayte Street station until the new one is finished, which is expected to be next summer.

The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
According the fire service, the new three-story station will have improved training facilities, separate clean and dirty zones for managing contamination. The project comes as part of the service’s Hampshire ‘station investment programme’ to modernise its facilities.

Speaking at the ceremonial beginning of its construction, Arron Hedges, head of properties and facilities at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘Our fire and rescue service is committed to providing stations with modern and inclusive facilities for the benefit of our colleagues and the communities we’re so proud to serve.

The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built as seen from Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built as seen from Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built as seen from Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah StandingThe site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
The site where the new Cosham Fire Station is being built along Southampton Road in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing
