Plans for two new blocks of flats next to The Queen’s Hotel have been unveiled, aiming to bring 90 homes to Southsea seafront.

Those behind the scheme said it seeks to revamp the area while complementing the historic character of the landmark hotel. The proposed buildings are named The Residence on Osborne Road and The Pavilion.

The Residence, an eight-storey building on Osborne Road, will offer 72 flats, including a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. The Pavilion, a five-storey building situated between The Queen’s Hotel and Home Heights, will provide 23 additional flats.

Farid Yeganeh, one of the owners of the hotel, said: “Since purchasing the hotel in 2017, we have invested significantly in restoring the hotel to be a landmark destination for Southsea and the city. We have now been able to purchase the vacant former casino on Osborne Road, which enables us to bring forward a comprehensive masterplan of buildings and planning permissions adjacent to the hotel.

Queen's Hotel

“We are proposing a housing-led scheme, to meet the need within Portsmouth and Southsea. Our architects have come up with a design which will complement the historic area and provide beautiful homes that we believe will regenerate and revitalise this part of Southsea.

“We held a series of public consultation events for our neighbours last week and were pleased with the response from residents. The consultation is open until Wednesday, October 9 and we would welcome feedback via our website www.queenshotelconsultation.co.uk/.”

Both buildings have been designed to reflect the Edwardian Baroque style of The Queen’s Hotel, ensuring they fit into the historical context of the seafront. Only 64 parking spaces have been planned, and developers said they are making efforts to promote sustainable travel, including electric vehicle charge points.

Public consultation on the project is open until October 9, and residents are encouraged to provide feedback via the website. In addition to the development, plans are also in motion to convert the unused fourth floor of The Queen’s Hotel into 23 additional bedrooms, increasing the hotel’s capacity to over 100 rooms.