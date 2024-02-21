Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers Coplan Estates and Welbeck CP are inviting local residents to offer their views, during a consultation, for a £45m four storey office which is planned to be built in the city centre. The developers are asking for opinions ahead of applying for planning permission and the consultation period will be between February 28 and March 13.

Called ‘No 1 The Goodsyard’ in recognition of the site’s early use as railway sidings serving the original Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, the proposals are for a four-storey office building with environmental credentials.

Plans have been unveiled for a £45m four storey office building at the former Matalan car park site.

Colin McQueston, development director at Coplan Estates, said: “This is about investing in Portsmouth and putting jobs in the heart of the city centre where they can give the biggest boost to the city and its economy.

"Putting jobs next to the station where it’s easy and sustainable for people to get there also makes complete common sense. Now, we’re inviting anyone who’s interested to look at the proposals, share any ideas or opinions they may have, and help us to make this planning application the best it can be.”

The application will be for an approximately 60,000 sq ft office building on the former Matalan car park site. The public consultation includes a ‘stand’ in The Cascades shopping centre on March 1, between 12noon and 6pm, and March 2, between 10am and 4pm, where people can meet the team as well as give their feedback.

