The force has launched a public appeal to find 23-year-old Sam Gray after a man was hospitalised with stab wounds and a woman sustained minor injuries.

The incident too place in Uxbridge, west London on Friday, July 7 – but it is believed that Gray could be in Hampshire.

detectives said they were called to an address on Arklay Close in Uxbridge at around 10.40pm.

Metropolitan Police detectives said they were called to an address on Arklay Close in Uxbridge at around 10.40pm.

Officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to hospital with ‘non life-changing injuries’ while a 24-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the suspect is known to the two people who were allegedly assaulted in Uxbridge but left the scene before police arrived.

A statement from the Met Police said: ‘It is believed Gray made off in a Peugeot with the registration KT13 KNW and detectives believe he may now have left the London area.

‘He has links to Eastleigh in Hampshire and it is believed he may have returned to that area.’