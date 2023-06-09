Police release statement regarding travellers on Nobes Avenue field in Gosport which resulted in shops closing
A number of groups of travellers have been moving around Hampshire over the past week. Travellers have set up on Brookers Field, Nobes Avenue recreation field as well as the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club’s ground.
As a result, three Gosport pubs – The Green Dragon, the White Horse and the Carisbrooke Arms – have closed to avoid any trouble that may arise from the group that has parked up on the nearby field.
A statement was posted to Gosport police’s social media page which said: ‘We’re aware of community concern surrounding an unauthorised encampment on Nobes Avenue.
‘We are liaising with the local authority, and will continue to manage this encampment in a manner which provides a public service to all interested parties, balancing the needs of the settled community and the travelling community.’