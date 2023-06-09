News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Police release statement regarding travellers on Nobes Avenue field in Gosport which resulted in shops closing

The police have released a statement regarding the travellers on a recreation field in Gosport which has resulted in shops closing to avoid any trouble.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 23:54 BST

A number of groups of travellers have been moving around Hampshire over the past week. Travellers have set up on Brookers Field, Nobes Avenue recreation field as well as the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club’s ground.

As a result, three Gosport pubs – The Green Dragon, the White Horse and the Carisbrooke Arms – have closed to avoid any trouble that may arise from the group that has parked up on the nearby field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement was posted to Gosport police’s social media page which said: ‘We’re aware of community concern surrounding an unauthorised encampment on Nobes Avenue.

Travellers in Nobes Avenue, GosportTravellers in Nobes Avenue, Gosport
Travellers in Nobes Avenue, Gosport
Most Popular

‘We are liaising with the local authority, and will continue to manage this encampment in a manner which provides a public service to all interested parties, balancing the needs of the settled community and the travelling community.’

NOW READ: Gosport pubs and shop close after travellers move on to recreation ground

Travellers in Nobes Avenue, GosportTravellers in Nobes Avenue, Gosport
Travellers in Nobes Avenue, Gosport
Related topics:GosportPoliceTravellersHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us