A number of groups of travellers have been moving around Hampshire over the past week. Travellers have set up on Brookers Field, Nobes Avenue recreation field as well as the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club’s ground.

A statement was posted to Gosport police’s social media page which said: ‘We’re aware of community concern surrounding an unauthorised encampment on Nobes Avenue.

‘We are liaising with the local authority, and will continue to manage this encampment in a manner which provides a public service to all interested parties, balancing the needs of the settled community and the travelling community.’

