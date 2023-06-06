Photographs indicate that a number of caravans and cars have been pitched up at the recreation field and police have confirmed that the travellers are on the grounds without permission.

The playing field, which is off of Rowner Road is a popular spot amongst locals and there are five adult picthes and two other varying sized picthes that are available for hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is owned by Gosport Borough Council and when travellers park on public land, the local authority has the ability, through legal powers, to evict them.

Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5403)

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Brookers Field, Rowner Road, Gosport.

SEE ALSO: Havant photographer Johanna Elizabeth sets up prom portrait service and will raise money for mental health charity Young Minds

‘We are working with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

Gosport Borough Council has been dealing with the situation since the end of last month and despite issuing section 77 notices, the travellers have not left the grounds of the park.

Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5400)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘On Saturday, May 27 we became aware of an unauthorised encampment on Brookers Field. Our Enforcement Officers undertook welfare checks and we have made all attempts to positively engage with the group around leaving the site.