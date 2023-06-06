News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Community of travellers spotted setting up camp on Brookers Field in Gosport

Travellers have set up camp at Brookers Field in Gosport, a council has confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST

Photographs indicate that a number of caravans and cars have been pitched up at the recreation field and police have confirmed that the travellers are on the grounds without permission.

The playing field, which is off of Rowner Road is a popular spot amongst locals and there are five adult picthes and two other varying sized picthes that are available for hire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is owned by Gosport Borough Council and when travellers park on public land, the local authority has the ability, through legal powers, to evict them.

Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5403)Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5403)
Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5403)
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Brookers Field, Rowner Road, Gosport.

SEE ALSO: Havant photographer Johanna Elizabeth sets up prom portrait service and will raise money for mental health charity Young Minds

‘We are working with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

Gosport Borough Council has been dealing with the situation since the end of last month and despite issuing section 77 notices, the travellers have not left the grounds of the park.

Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5400)Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5400)
Travellers on Brookers Field Recreation Ground off Rowner Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (060623-5400)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘On Saturday, May 27 we became aware of an unauthorised encampment on Brookers Field. Our Enforcement Officers undertook welfare checks and we have made all attempts to positively engage with the group around leaving the site.

‘We initially issued section 77 notices directing the group to vacate the land, and after a failure to comply, we secured a court hearing for today (June 6) seeking an order granting Gosport Borough Council immediate possession of the site.’

Related topics:CommunityGosportHampshireHavant