Popular Gosport cash and carry business P&Js opens second unit in the town centre
P&Js has opened a shop in the High Street - which will run alongside its larger warehouse business in Wingate Road - with its owner Paul Carter saying there is appetite for town centre shopping with 2,000 coming through its doors on its opening day.
The business stocks lots of bargain, clearance and short dated items which are popular with its local customers whose reaction to the second unit has been ‘brilliant’
“We have only been able to put this together - our second store in Gosport - due to our community,” Mr Carter said. “The shopping community is incredible.
“People tell us that the High Street is dead, its definitely not dead guys. Gosport is an up and coming down and the High Street has got a lot to bring to the town as well.”
P&Js can be found at Unit 10 in Wingate Road and at its new shop in 55 High Street, which is open Monday to Saturday, and online at www.pjsfood.com/s/shop.
