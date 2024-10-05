Supplied

A popular Italian restaurant is growing its collection of restaurants in the south with the opening of a brand new restaurant in Chichester next month.

The stunning 6,000 sq-ft Piccolino restaurant is set to open its doors to the community of Chichester on 5 November following a extensive investment and renovation, bringing the first Piccolino to West Sussex.

Located on South Street, the new restaurant will offer 110 covers inside the main restaurant, and a 16 seat patio in the heart of the city.

A statement from the restaurant said: “With each Piccolino promising to offer a delightful taste of Italian charm uniquely tailored to the local community in every new location, the Chichester restaurant will bring a new era of Italian dining, that has been exclusively developed for the city.

“The restaurant will boast chic interiors; from the breathtaking marble topped bar area, to the brass ceiling inlays and diamond cut mirrors adorning the main restaurant, the new Piccolino captures true Italian glamour.

“Opening this autumn, guests will be able to indulge in the finest freshly prepared Italian cuisine and experience Piccolino’s unique table-side immersive culinary offering; such as the giant Pecorino cheese wheel serving up the best authentic Roman carbonara, and the salt-baked seabass, cooked and filleted tableside.

“The lovingly curated Autumn menu features delicious dishes including Truffle Carpaccio, tender Ossobuco and Linguine Lobster, along with premium steak cuts and Piccolino’s limited edition 25-layer lasagne. The decadent dish features the finest pasta layered between rich Wagyu, uplifted by hints of the freshest truffle, to celebrate the brand’s 25thanniversary this year.”

Also on the menu at the new Piccolino will be an extensive fresh fish selection featuring delicacies such as the Branzino Cotta Nel Sale; a salt-baked whole sea bass, filleted tableside and served with roast potatoes and salsa per pesce, or the Sogliola; a whole Lemon or Dover sole, pan-fried and served with roast potatoes.

The statement added: “Renowned for warm hospitality, exceptional food and drink, and lively atmosphere, the new Piccolino restaurant promises to captivate diners with the freshest and most authentic Italian cuisine, sourced from top suppliers in Tuscany, Florence, Naples, and beyond.

“Piccolino’s extensive bar menu is as expertly crafted as its food menu, with iconic cocktails and speciality wines handpicked by dedicated sommeliers, to be enjoyed in the restaurants decadent bar area. This year sees Piccolino celebrate 25 years of culinary excellence and bringing the vibrant flavours of Italy to its restaurants nationwide.”

Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants, added: “We are thrilled to introduce the first Piccolino to Sussex in Chichester. This opening marks a milestone for Piccolino, being the first venue in the county. We pride ourselves in delivering the finest Italian cuisine, ingredients and way of life to our guests. The brand new restaurant will be delivering the outstanding hospitality and vibrant Italian cuisine that Piccolino is known for, and we cannot wait to bring this to the community of Chichester.”

For more information about Piccolino, please visitwww.piccolinorestaurants.com.