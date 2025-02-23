Popular longstanding Portsmouth car dealership axed

A popular longstanding car dealership in Portsmouth has closed as part of a fresh wave of cuts across the country.

Vauxhall in London Road, Portsmouth | Google

Vauxhall Portsmouth has been shut down after owner Evans Halshaw announced the closure of six locations across the UK resulting in around 250 jobs being axed.

The closures come as its American owner, Lithia, continues to downsize its UK operations. The closures include locations in St Albans, Hanworth, and Orpington, as well as Vauxhall dealerships in Wolverhampton. A Renault and Dacia showroom in Doncaster will also close its doors.

The move comes after Lithia, which completed its purchase of Pendragon, Evans Halshaw's parent company, in February 2023, cut around 250 jobs last April by shutting down the CarStore used car supermarket brand.

A spokesperson for Evans Halshaw said: “The closure of these stores aligns with our wider strategic network plans, in conjunction with our OEMs and network partners.”

Vauxhall Portsmouth was a popular dealership in the city and had been at its London Road site in Hilsea for decades.