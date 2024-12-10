The proposed closure of two post offices in Portsmouth and Cosham has been slammed as a “terrible blow” and “something we can’t accept”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council is set to debate motions opposing the proposed closure of Post Office branches in Cosham and the city centre, following an announcement that 115 branches across the UK are at risk.

As previously reported by The News, two post offices are under threat of closure in Portsmouth, one in Slindon Street in the city centre and another in Cosham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Martin MP for Portsmouth North has launched petition to try to save Cosham Post office from closure | Google Maps

Councillor Lee Hunt, seconded by Councillor Richard Adair, brought forward a motion condemning the closures, emphasising the impact on employees, their families, and local communities.

“This is a terrible blow,” the motion states, with calls for cross-party cooperation to save the branches. The motion asks the council to write to the Secretary of State, Post Office leadership, and Portsmouth MPs urging them to protect these vital services.

A second motion, led by Councillor Derek North and seconded by Councillor George Madgwick, highlighted the post offices’ role as lifelines for vulnerable residents and small businesses.

Cosham High Street, already suffering from a decline in local banking services, relies on its branch for essential services like everyday banking, bill payments, and vehicle tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing these branches is something we can't accept,” the motion asserts, calling for discussions with Post Office leadership and preparations to avoid service disruptions.

Councillor Spencer Gardner, seconded by Councillor Simon Bosher, submitted a third motion specifically opposing the closure of Cosham Post Office. Calling it a “vital community hub”.

The councillors stressed the lack of consultation with local people and the disproportionate impact on vulnerable residents, small businesses, and those without access to online services or reliable transport.

Labour MP for Portsmouth North Amanda Martin recently launched a petition to save the Cosham branch and "demonstrate the strength of feeling in our local community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branches facing closure are the only ones still directly owned by the company, unlike the majority of post offices nationwide, which are operated as franchises by individuals or partners like WHSmith and are not at risk.