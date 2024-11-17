Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth MP has launched a petition to try to save a “bustling” Post Office which is under the threat of closure.

Amanda Martin, the MP for Portsmouth North, has released a petition to help save the Cosham Post Office. The petition comes after the Post Office announced plans to either close or put up for sale 115 branches.

Ms Martin raised the issue in Parliament on Wednesday, as she aims to save a vital service in the community. She said: “With the ongoing closure of many high street banks and shops, the Cosham Post Office remains one of the few accessible places for banking services. This is why it is such a bustling branch, frequented by people of all ages from across Portsmouth North.

“To demonstrate the strength of feeling in our local community, I have launched a petition aimed at urging Post Office Ltd and other involved organisations to do everything possible to prevent the closure of this beloved local branch.

“I encourage everyone to show their support for this vital campaign by signing the petition today. Together, we can make our voices heard and protect the services that mean so much to our community.”

The Cosham High Street store is one of the branches under threat alongside the Portsmouth Post Office in Slindon Street, and a branch in Westbourne near Emsworth. These three, alongside the other 112 branches under threat, are Crown Post Offices which are directly owned by the Post Office and staffed by them.

The 115 Crown Post Office branches are the last remaining ones having been reduced from nearly 400 in 2010.

Details on the petition and how to sign it can be found at www.amandamartin.org.uk/save-cosham-post-office/