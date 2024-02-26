Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 16 businesses have been listed among 524 others for underpaying their staff what is legally required. Employers were told to repay nearly £16m alongside financial penalties, with breaches leaving 172,000 workers out of pocket. All companies have to adhere to the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law.

Among the businesses in the list of shame include The Deltic Group Limited, which owned Pryzm in Stanhope Road. That company went into administration in December 17, 2020, with the nightclub shutting down on February 2, 2024. Prominent high street brands such as B&Q and Game have also been called out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&Q and Game have been named among companies based in Portsmouth and Hampshire which did not pay the minimum wage. Picture: Sarah Standing/Miguel Medina-Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: "Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in. While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t - that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff."

The government said robust enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff properly. They added many of the named businesses have since paid back staff what they are owed, and faced financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment.

Patricia Rice, independent commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, said: "Since its introduction nearly twenty-five years ago, the national minimum wage has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK. At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

"NMW underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law. By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law."

Full list of Portsmouth and Hampshire companies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deltic Group Limited (In Administration - 17/12/20) (Pryzm), Portsmouth - failed to pay £17,571.84 to 409 workers.

Reubin15 Limited, Gosport (Abids Hand Car Wash) - failed to pay £2,665.24 to one worker.

Hampshire Delights Limited (The Victualler Harbourside Bar & Restaurant), Gosport - failed to pay £994.51 to seven workers.

Enjoy Tree Care Ltd, Fareham - failed to pay £3,449.54 to three workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow Car Wash Group Ltd (In Liquidation - 13/05/22), Chichester - failed to pay £11,505.00 to four workers.

P & A Company Limited (The Seal Hotel), Chichester - failed to pay £1,750.46 to three workers.

In2action Limited, Cowes, Isle of Wight - failed to pay £7,785.24 to 24 workers.

Maya Polish Supermarket Ltd, Southampton - failed to pay £1,299.28 to six workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Back Carpentry Limited, Southampton - failed to pay £1,540.63 to one worker.

Auto Spa Hand Car Wash Litd (Diamond Hand Car Wash), Southampton - failed to pay £1,366.61 to four workers.

Elis UK Limited (Previously Berendsen UK Limited) - failed to pay £257,265.44 to 1,801 workers.

Game Retail Limited (GAME), Basingstoke - failed to pay £58,475.54 to 4,979 workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grantleys Limited, Basingstoke - failed to pay £2,262.52 to one worker.

Blue Diamond UK Limited, Eastleigh - failed to pay £41,018.14 to 732 workers.

B&Q PLC, Eastleigh - failed to pay £33,887.41 to 77 workers.