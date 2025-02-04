Portsmouth-based STEM Talent Recruiter Announces Shorter Working Week

The STR Group, crowned ‘Employer of the Year’ by the Solent 250 and ‘Best Medium Recruitment Business’ by the Global Recruiter last year, is pleased to announce the introduction of a shorter working week for their employees!

Group HR Director, Jo Smith, was pleased to announce the new working hours, which now feature an early finish Friday, at the company’s last Group business meeting in December.

“We constantly seek feedback from our staff on the business, particularly in regard to their wellbeing,” she explained. “Staff overwhelmingly highlighted how much they appreciate more time at home with family, or to see friends and enjoy hobbies. We’ve moved quickly in the last few years, enabling hybrid working for everyone, expanding our flexitime policy and introducing Summer Trading Hours. This seemed like the next logical step.”

Rolled out at the beginning of the year, staff now clock-off at 3pm on a Friday as the business has reduced its working week from the standard 40 hours to 37.5. But what of part-time staff and those who already don’t work a Friday? They haven’t been forgotten! The STR Board was particularly keen to ensure everyone got to enjoy the benefit of reduced hours, so part-time staff also receive a pro-rated reduction, which they can apply to their existing schedule as best works for them.

Some of the STR team taking on the Welsh3000s Challenge, fundraising for charity partner Motiv8.

Working fewer hours is always welcome but what about pay? Not everyone can afford to reduce their time at work due to the pressure on income. Luckily, there’s no need to worry about that for STR staff. The Board kept salaries the same, helping employees to meet the demands of the continually spiraling costs of living.

In line with its multiple award wins over the last 2 years, the STR Group continues in its efforts to be a great place to work, with a particular emphasis on flexibility. Whether it’s through hybrid working, accommodating part-time roles or flexible work hours, STR recognises and values the diverse needs of its employees.

Darren Day, Chief Executive Officer, emphasised: “STR’s flexibility not only promotes work-life balance and mental and physical wellbeing but also enables our employees to perform at their best, contributing effectively to the success of the company. We were therefore delighted to announce our new reduced working week for all staff.”

Contact the STR Group today at [email protected] or +44 (0)2392 374 444 to find out more, and if this sounds like the kind of work environment in which you’d thrive, reach out to our Talent Acquisition team to discover which of our current roles may be suitable for you at [email protected] or call Iona on +44 (0)2392 322 308.