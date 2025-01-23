Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dumbfounded bus passengers have been left angry and upset at being overcharged for short journeys.

Several residents across the Portsmouth area have called out First Bus after being charged the maximum single fare cap despite taking small trips. The capped price for a single ticket was increased from £2 to £3 on January 1 after the government extended the subsidised policy at a higher rate.

Debra Cusack, of Portchester, said she took the bus from the Seagull Pub in Cornaway Lane to Fareham Bus station on January 3 - travelling four stops. When she paid by card for the initial journey, the 61-year-old was charged £3. Following an argument with the bus driver on her way home, the return ticket cost her £2.10 in cash.

“I was really annoyed,” she told The News. “It is well known that there’s a new pricing structure, and £3 is the maximum and not the minimum, and not the only price. I didn’t find out I was overcharged straight away, I noticed when I looked at my bank details. I would have been better off paying by cash.”

Mrs Cusack said she’s now put off from using buses instead of driving, despite the environmental benefits. She added: “I went on the bus thinking that’s a more eco-friendly way to travel rather than taking the car, but obviously, if I’m going to be overcharged every time and I can’t claim my money back, it’s not worth it.”

First Bus - which operates services across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and elsewhere - introduced a scaled pricing structure depending on how far you travel. Single tickets cost £2.10, £2.30, £2.60 or £3. The company said on its website that they were “simplifying how you're charged”.

Mrs Cusack said the new pricing structure isn’t simple at all. “I’d like to know how much the price is going to be before having it taken out of my bank account,” she added. “That would be a lot simpler.”

Jaded commuter Jack Hancock, of Gosport, was left similarly frustrated after being charged £3 for a three stop trip - travelling from Fort Brockhurst to Station Road on January 12. The 21-year-old added: “‘Simplifying’ it seemingly just means making it far more expensive for everyone.

“I’m baffled why I’m being charged £3 to go three stops. Simple isn’t the word I’d use. Previously you had a rough idea of fees based on distance. Now I’m not so sure.” Mr Hancock said these bad practices probably won’t stop commuters in Gosport, as First is the only operator.

“People will just continue to be confused and overcharged unless First resolve it,” he added. Speaking about the price cap hike, Mr Hancock said: “I understand wanting to make more money for the economy through it, but it feels unnecessarily cruel to those less fortunate, as the amount of money the government would make off of the back of it must be negligible at best.”

Another commuter in Portsmouth, who asked to remain anonymous, said it cost him £3 to go from Commercial Road to North End Junction. After contacting the company, he said he should have been charged £2.60.

“It seems they’re overcharging their customers as it’s over two weeks into the new pricing and I’ve been charged this price every time.” He said a friend of his travelled from Lake Road to Hilsea Lido - a long distance - and was charged £2.60. “I can only assume it’s an issue or mistake on the ticket dispenser as it has happened with every driver,” he added.

The commuter said he made six to seven journeys over the past few weeks, and said the £1 cap increase was expensive. “I’ve spoken to a lot of women who have young children who rely on bus travel, who obviously have to budget tightly, and you can imagine how much it all adds up.”

A First Bus Solent spokesperson apologised for the problems. The company is under pressure from passengers to maintain high quality services, with bus drivers affiliated with the Unite Union going on strike this month and across February in a bitter row over pay and conditions. Concerns have been raised about the possible impact on bus usage in the city.

The spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that customers have been incorrectly charged. Since introducing new prices and fare zones on January 1 this year, we have experienced a few anomalies with ticket prices on these new fare zones, rather than stages.

“We are working quickly to resolve this, to ensure that customers can be certain of being charged the correct fare for their journey. If a customer believes they have been incorrectly charged they should contact our customer services team to arrange a refund.”