Bernards Estate Agents is opening its new Fareham branch, allowing the firm to cover Fareham, Whiteley, Stubbington, Gosport and everything in between.

It will be the fifth Bernards branch, with existing offices in Portsmouth, North End, Drayton and Waterlooville.

The firm’s most recent expansion saw it open a new branch in Drayton, allowing them to sell more luxury and high-end properties around the North of Portsmouth.

The Fareham team. From left: David Morgan, Martin Merrett, Gemma Thomas, and Luke McNally.

It has also had a lot of recognition for its successes and hard work throughout the pandemic and beyond, bagging around 20 awards in total over the last year.

Managing director Daniel Byrne believes the success is down to the hard work of the team.

He said: ‘The team have worked tirelessly to make this a reality.

‘This new branch will be operating in a completely new territory that we’ve not previously operated within, so it’s a new challenge for all of us but we have an extremely capable and experienced team, who I have every faith in.

‘It will mean that we can bring Bernards to a new area and put our touch on the Fareham area.’

The expansion will create some jobs within the area, with Daniel looking to recruit a mortgage advisor to join the team to provide a mortgage advice and protection service to customers throughout Fareham who are buying and selling through Bernards.