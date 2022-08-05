Portsmouth MP ramps up efforts to improve infrastructure links to Fratton Park

Stephen Morgan meeting with Pompey Football Club and local land owners

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, has met with the Portsmouth Football Club and landowners to determine potential areas that a footbridge could be built.

Portsmouth Football Club has been developing the North stand and are hoping to regenerate the north area of Fratton, which includes the redevelopment of the Pompey Centre.

Mr Morgan, said: ‘Our football club’s success is our city’s success, and I will always do what I can as MP to help the Club fulfil its ambitions and to bring benefits to fans and to Portsmouth.

‘It was really useful to meet with landowners on site with the Club’s representatives to look at options for the pedestrian walkway, and agree on next steps to ensure these plans become a reality.’

Before the announcement of the footbridge, there were already existing concerns about how busy the traffic is at Goldsmith Avenue and the dangers it possesses for pedestrians on match days.

It is encouraged that fans attending the games travel to the stadium via park and ride on the train.

Stephen has supported Pompey Football Club for a long time, and he has been working hard to unlock investment and ensure public safety.

The MP has set up a regular forum, bringing decision-makers together, with involvement from PFC, Network Rail, landowners and the city council.