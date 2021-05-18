Portsmouth nursery sector sees 'green shoots' of recovery after Covid challenges

A Portsmouth City Council report on the availability of early years childcare said a huge drop in private income and furlough rules hit hard.

Nurseries were twice given a £2,700 grant while childminders received £500.

The report said the financial challenges saw four nurseries and two childminders close, with a lack of cash making ‘their decision to close unequivocal’.

Top Tots Nursery opened their third nursery in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth, in September 2020. Pictured is: Radley Isaacs, two. Picture: Sarah Standing (240920-4476)

One gym-based nursery cannot reopen until September as bookings have dipped.

But it added: ‘On a positive note, two new nurseries have been registered over the past six months, and there have been a few enquiries from people wanting information about starting up as a childminder.’

The report added: ‘We are hopeful that we can continue to support those struggling, with business support, and signposting families to targeted settings to increase their numbers.’

Staff have shown a ‘can-do’ attitude and there are ‘green shoots’ of recovery, the report said.

September bookings are also ‘looking promising’.

