A pop-up skate park and roller disco, DJ sets, market stalls and more are coming to Portsmouth thanks to the Undercover Skatepark Project.

The Winter Warmer will take place in the soon-to-be Pitt St Skatepark in Portsmouth city centre, which was formerly a Sainsbury’s store.

It is part of the project’s co-founders, Jenna Boyson and Jacob Skinner’s fundraising efforts to allow them to turn the closed-down supermarket into a covered skatepark and centre for wheeled sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founders of the Undercover Skatepark Project, Jenna Boyson and Jacob Skinner with their baby Emi.

Jenna and Jacob have been working for more than four years to get the project from a dream to a reality and Jenna hopes the Winter Warmer will bring them one step closer to that reality.

She said: ‘We’re really hoping this event will help us bring in some funds to help us open up the skatepark in the spring, as well as give people a taste into what it will be like once open.

‘We’re not just going to be a skatepark, it’s going to be a whole community hub, where we’ll eventually cover all bases of wellness, exercise and sport.’

The wintry event will kick off on Saturday, December 18 with a soft launch and will run until Christmas Eve, showcasing lots of small businesses from around the city.

The Southsea Old Guard will host a night on Sunday, December 19, with some big soon-to-be-revealed acts putting on DJ sets.

Jacob said: ‘We can’t wait to invite people along and for them get their skates on. It’s going to be a flavour of what the skatepark will be once it’s fully up and running and fundraising events like this will be what makes it all possible.

‘Having the skatepark in the city won’t just be a place that skateboarders can come to skate, it’ll be for the whole community, on and off the board. It’s local businesses and people coming together to support that’s making it happen and we can’t be more grateful.

‘If anyone’s ever fancied trying out skating but weren’t sure where or how to start, or just fancy coming along to have a laugh with their mates, this will be the perfect event to get warmed up for Christmas.’

People of all skating abilities are welcome to come along and skates are available to hire.

The event is free to visit and entry to the skate park and roller disco is £5 per person.