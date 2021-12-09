Staff and students at Priory School in Southsea, this week took donations collected by the school over the course of the week to St Margaret’s food bank.

It’s an initiative which the school has been carrying out for three years, and due to its success, plans to continue in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priory School students at St Margaret's church, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan’s PA, Hesta Dalton helped organise the appeal and said: ‘We’ve supported the food bank regularly for the last three years, particularly in lockdown we were visiting monthly and now we’re back at school we wanted to do something bigger, it was a mega haul. The response was excellent.’

The money raised over two non-uniform days in two weeks, in which students were asked to bring in a pound to wear their own clothes, was used to buy a list of essential items during the festive season, provided by the food bank as well as a donation of around £250 made by the school to the QA Hospital Trust Thank You Appeal.

As well as this, students and family members were encouraged to donate food of their own to the appeal and the school was ‘grateful’ for the effort made by students and their families.

Staff members Jo Snewin and Harriet Whitfield carried out a Lidl shop on Tuesday evening which filled a whole minibus with food for St Margaret’s food bank, a service open to the public from 10-11am every Wednesday and Friday.

Some of the donations Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Fran and all the volunteers down at the food bank were so appreciative and overwhelmed with the amount we managed to bring in,’ Hesta added.

The food bank provides regular food parcels to those in need as well as the Christmas campaign Hampers of Hope, offering families a festive bundle filled with all the trimmings to have a jolly Christmas dinner and enjoy the festive period.

St Margaret’s Church, following the success of last year's campaign, has doubled the amount of hampers it aims to deliver this year.