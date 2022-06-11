This is the second protest to take place this year, where the drivers have demonstrated their frustration with the way that they are being treated as a workforce, especially with the rise of fuel costs and the concerns over the cost of living crisis.

The drivers, who attempted to deliver a protest document with a list of 60 signatures on it, were informed that the Uber staff at the Lakeside offices had not turned up to work today, and that they needed to make an appointment to be seen. The drivers believe staff were trying to avoid the protest.

Peter Sutherland, who has worked for the company for six years, said: ‘They knew we were coming and they shut up shop,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uber drivers involved in a protest about the lack of support from the company

‘Everybody is feeling the same, there are protests all around the country.’

The document that the Uber employees produced expressed their demands with two options that the company could choose from. Option one stated that the Uber commission needs to be reduced from 25 per cent to 20 per cent until the price of diesel decreases to £1.40 per litre. Option two stated that all prices should increase to the rate of a Saturday night after 10pm.

The lack of action is now forcing the employees to take direct action by going on strike on June 21, 23 and 25.

Mr Sutherland said that the drivers will ‘be doing a driving blockade around the city centre’ on the days in between the strike action which could have a significant impact on the Portsmouth area during these days.

Uber calls their drivers ‘partners’ of the company but Mr Sutherland said he is disgusted at the lack of communication with drivers, especially at a time where there is economic panic due to the spike in fuel costs.

Cristian Preda, 42, one of the Uber drivers at the protest said: ‘For them, it is a gain every time. All the losses are on us or the customers,

‘They found out about this and took a day off.’

The Uber drivers were in disbelief that the staff from the office had left, and said that it highlights the lack of respect that the firm has for their staff, who are simply seeking support in a continually changing financial environment.

Tamas Bodolai, 35, said that he can ‘understand from a business perspective’ that they are invested in the amount of profit they make but ‘it would be nice not to be ignored’ and get a response.

Tamas said: ‘We have not come here shouting or beeping. We have just come here peacefully,

‘Uber please listen to us and listen to our voices.’

The drivers explained that they no longer approve short distances due to the amount of commission deducted from the cost, which has consequently had a negative impact on the customers.