Portsmouth vehicle repairer wins another award

Revive! Portsmouth is celebrating winning two major industry awards at the Revive! Auto Innovations annual conference held recently at St George’s Park, the home of English football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revive! is the largest UK network of accredited SMART vehicle repairers. Each year all of the regional business owners get together with head office staff at a conference to celebrate Revive!’s ongoing success and recognise individual achievements.

Revive! Portsmouth won the Customer Service Award for delivering outstanding customer service throughout 2024 whilst their technician Stu McQueen won Bronze in the Technician of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 150 delegates from all over the UK attended the event where owner of Revive! Portsmouth Steve Thatcher and Stu were presented with their awards.

Steve Thatcher

Joint managing director Mark Llewellyn said: “Revive! Portsmouth have achieved stunning results in 2024, completing over 320 National account jobs and gaining a 4.97 Trustpilot rating from 333 reviews. Steve has made incredible strides over his long tenure with Revive! and continues to impress to this day.

"As a technician, Stu has worked extremely hard for many years helping to bring their franchise to the forefront of the Revive! network and he’s definitely one to watch for the future!”

Commenting on the wins Steve said: “Here at Revive! Portsmouth we never rest on our laurels. We strive to deliver the highest possible level of service at all times, and this award is for the whole team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to think that I lead by example – all of my techs know what is expected of them and I’m very proud that Stu’s personal contribution has been recognised in this way.”

Specialising in minor car bodywork repairs, Revive! UK carries out work for car dealerships, insurance companies, fleet management companies and private motorists.