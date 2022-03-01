Portsmouth street artist My Dog Sighs creates mural to show solidarity with people of Ukraine

A STREET artist from Portsmouth has created a mural to show his support for Ukraine following Russian invasion.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:30 pm

My Dog Sighs’ new creation features a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show his support for the people of the war-torn country.

The street artist, who is from Southsea, is known for his realistic eye murals and other graffiti works.

The new artwork is located in Northcote Lane, Cardiff, and uses the eye motif to express My Dog Sighs’ feelings over the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.

The new My Dog Sighs mural in Northcote Lane, Cardiff of a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The artist said: ‘You feel helpless when you see this happening, I do not know what I can do – I am not a politician, what I can do is paint to raise awareness.

‘I, like most other people, sit in front of Twitter and the news feeling completely helpless – I throw paint at walls, so if I can show some support to those in Ukraine and show the feelings people are having here, then that is my little contribution.

‘I can’t pick up arms, I do not have influence apart from using my art to make people stop and think, which is what art is for.’

My Dog Sighs took to Instagram to unveil his new mural as he wrote: ‘We’ve all sat and watched this hideous situation unfurl and while it’s not much, I wanted to do what I know best, (throwing paint) to highlight my sadness and anger over the Ukrainian invasion by Russia.

‘I used two images to create the silhouette, the first, the beautiful place in the centre of Kyiv, and the second a powerful photo that came up on my Twitter feed.

‘The tear speaks for itself. A horrid, horrid situation.’

The Southsea street artists’ work is featured all over Portsmouth including Albert Road, Fawcett Road, and Hilsea Lido.

