Leading shipping industry members Camilla Carlbom Flinn and Justin Atkin have joined the team at Portico following a reorganisation of the company's governance structure.

Steve Williams, managing director of Portico, said: ‘I'm delighted that Camilla and Justin have joined the board as we look to diversify our operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portico, Portsmouth's international cargo terminal.

‘They bring a wealth of industry experience and will provide insight to support ambitions as we grow and develop the company. Shipping is going through a significant change and it's vital to make sure we're in the best possible position to accommodate the way trade is handled. We expect to see more opportunities for shortsea services, as this modal shift means goods are moved differently.