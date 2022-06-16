Portsmouth's international cargo terminal welcomes leading shipping industry members onto board

THE city’s international cargo terminal has welcomed two new board members.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:47 pm
Leading shipping industry members Camilla Carlbom Flinn and Justin Atkin have joined the team at Portico following a reorganisation of the company's governance structure.

Steve Williams, managing director of Portico, said: ‘I'm delighted that Camilla and Justin have joined the board as we look to diversify our operations.

Portico, Portsmouth's international cargo terminal.

‘They bring a wealth of industry experience and will provide insight to support ambitions as we grow and develop the company. Shipping is going through a significant change and it's vital to make sure we're in the best possible position to accommodate the way trade is handled. We expect to see more opportunities for shortsea services, as this modal shift means goods are moved differently.

‘With the combined insights from Camilla, Justin and the expertise and knowledge from the rest of the board, we are in a really strong position to understand and react to market trends and changes.’

